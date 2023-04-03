Boeing Company (The) – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 8.1% Upside Potential

Boeing Company (The) which can be found using ticker (BA) have now 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 261 and 163.1 and has a mean target at $228.10. Given that the stocks previous close was at $211.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $207.70 and the 200 day moving average is $172.54. The market cap for the company is $127,283m. Company Website: https://www.boeing.com

The potential market cap would be $137,572m based on the market consensus.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.