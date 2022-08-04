B&M European Value Retail appoints BNP Paribas as joint broker

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME), the UK’s leading variety goods value retailer, has announced the appointment of BNP Paribas to act as its joint corporate broker, to work alongside the Group’s existing corporate broker, BofA Securities, with immediate effect.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a variety retailer with 706 stores in the UK operating under the “B&M” brand, 310 stores under the “Heron Foods” and “B&M Express” brands, and 109 stores in France also operating under the “B&M” brand as at 4 August 2022. It was admitted to the FTSE 100 index on 21 September 2020.