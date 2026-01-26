Follow us on:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund declares first interim dividend of 2.25p

Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund plc (LON: BSIF), the London listed UK income fund focused primarily on acquiring and managing solar energy assets, has announced the Company’s first interim dividend for the financial year ending 30 June 2026 (the ‘First Interim Dividend’).

The First Interim Dividend of 2.25 pence per Ordinary Share (January 2025: 2.20 pence per Ordinary Share) will be payable to Shareholders on the register as at 6 February 2026, with an associated ex-dividend date of 5 February 2026 and a payment date on or around 6 March 2026.

