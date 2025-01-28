Bluefield Solar Income Fund declares first interim dividend

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON: BSIF), the London listed UK income fund focused primarily on acquiring and managing solar energy assets, has announced the Company’s first interim dividend for the financial year ending 30 June 2025.

The First Interim Dividend of 2.20 pence per Ordinary Share (January 2024: 2.20 pence per Ordinary Share) will be payable to Shareholders on the register as at 7 February 2025, with an associated ex-dividend date of 6 February 2025 and a payment date on or around 7 March 2025.

The Bluefield Solar Income Fund Board is pleased to reaffirm its guidance of a full year dividend of not less than 8.90 pence per Ordinary Share for the financial year ending 30 June 2025 (2024: 8.80 pence). This is expected to be covered by earnings post debt amortisation.