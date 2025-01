Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY), the leading independent publisher, has reached a new long term supply agreement with Amazon.

The Board reiterates confidence in consensus expectation.

Bloomsbury Publishing will provide further details about the year ending 28 February 2025 with our preliminary results announcement.

* The Board considers current consensus market expectation for the year ending 28 February 2025 to be revenue of £334m and profit before taxation and highlighted items of £39.6m.