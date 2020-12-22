Twitter
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust appoints Dr Nigel Burton as a non-executive Director

BlackRock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) has announced the appointment of Dr Nigel Burton as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 21 December 2020.  Dr Burton will also serve as a member of the Company’s Audit, Nomination & Management Engagement Committees.

To learn more about the trust please follow this link: blackrock.com/uk/thrg

Following over 14 years as an investment banker at leading City institutions including UBS Warburg and Deutsche Bank, including as the Managing Director responsible for the energy and utilities industries, Nigel spent 15 years as Chief Financial Officer or Chief Executive Officer of a number of private and public companies. Nigel is currently a Non-Executive Director of AIM listed companies Mobile Streams plc, eEnergy Group plc, DeepVerge plc and Digitalbox plc.  He was formerly Chief Executive Officer of Nu-Oil and Gas plc, Non-Executive Chairman of Remote Monitored Systems plc and Corcel plc, and a Non-Executive Director of Modern Water plc and Management Resource Solutions plc.

Dr Burton has not held any directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years, other than those referenced above.

Dr Burton currently holds 16,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Dr Burton.

In addition to the above notification, the Company would also like to announce that, having served on the Board since July 2012 and with her tenure approaching nine years, Ms Matterson has informed the Board of her intention to retire at the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.   The Board has a formal succession plan in place and will continue to regularly consider its composition to ensure that it maintains a suitable balance of skills, experience, independence and diversity.

To learn more about the BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc please follow this link: blackrock.com/uk/thrg

