BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust October NAV increased by 3.6%

BlackRock

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) has announced its latest portfolio update.

All information is at 31 October 2021  and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested 


 		One
Month		Three
Months		Six
Months		One
Year		Three
Years		Five
Years
Net asset value3.6%7.0%6.2%36.0%34.5%59.8%
Share price3.8%9.2%2.3%42.4%34.4%57.5%
Russell 1000 Value Index3.4%4.9%6.5%35.6%37.8%59.7%

At month end

Net asset value – capital only:205.42p
Net asset value – cum income:206.09p
Share price:198.25p
Discount to cum income NAV:3.8%
Net yield1:4.0%
Total assets including current year revenue:£165.3m
Gearing:Nil
Ordinary shares in issue2:80,229,044
Ongoing charges3:1.1%

1 Based on four quarterly interim dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 23 March 2021, 5 May 2021, 5 August 2021 and 3 November 2021 for the year ended 31 October 2021, and based on the share price as at close of business on 29 October 2021.

² Excluding 20,132,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders’ funds for the year ended 31 October 2020.

Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Financials25.3
Health Care18.5
Information Technology14.9
Consumer Discretionary11.3
Communication Services5.7
Energy5.3
Utilities5.2
Industrials4.9
Consumer Staples3.9
Materials3.9
Real Estate0.9
Net Current Assets0.2
—-
100.0
=====
Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
United States79.3
Japan4.8
United Kingdom3.5
France3.3
Canada2.7
Switzerland1.9
Norway1.8
Australia1.3
Denmark1.2
Net Current Assets0.2
—–
100.0
=====
Top 10 HoldingsCountry% Total Assets
Cisco SystemsUnited States4.0
AstraZenecaUnited Kingdom3.5
ComericaUnited States3.4
Wells FargoUnited States3.3
Cognizant Technology SolutionsUnited States3.2
KomatsuJapan3.0
Zimmer BiometUnited States2.9
American International GroupUnited States2.9
SS&C Technologies HoldingsUnited States2.8
Ralph LaurenUnited States2.5

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 October 2021, the Company’s NAV increased by 3.6% and the share price by 3.8% (all in sterling). The Company’s reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned 3.4% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance was security selection in the information technology sector. Specifically, selection decisions within software helped relative returns as did an underweight exposure to the semiconductors and semiconductor equipment industry. Within industrials, selection decisions boosted relative results including stock selection within road and rail and machinery, as well as an underweight exposure to aerospace and defence. Consumer discretionary stock selection also proved accretive, particularly within the specialty retail industry. Other meaningful contributors during the period included an underweight exposure to communication services and security decisions within financials.

The largest detractor from relative performance was stock selection in the energy sector, specifically the oil, gas and consumable fuels industry. Our selection decisions in real estate also hurt relative returns. Notably, stock choices in the equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) proved costly as did an underweight exposure to the sector overall. In consumer staples, our security selection in food products also weighed on relative returns. Other modest detractors during the period included stock decisions in health care and utilities.

Transactions

Notable new purchases in the portfolio during the month included CDK Global, Dollar General and EQT. Conversely, the Company exited its position in Carrier Global, Open Text and Omnicom Group and trimmed its positions in Danone S.A., Gildan Activewear and Consolidated Edison.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company’s largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the consumer discretionary, information technology and financial sectors. The Company’s largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, real estate and consumer staples sectors.

Source: BlackRock. Data as of 31 October 2021.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

