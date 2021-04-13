BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust: The UK post-pandemic revival

The UK is back on its feet after a tough pandemic and protracted Brexit negotiations, says David

Goldman, Co-Manager of the BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc.

Capital at risk. The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise and are

not guaranteed. Investors may not get back the amount originally invested.

UK has been a tough place to invest in recent years, but a skeleton Brexit deal and a successful

vaccine rollout are drawing investors back to the market. For the BlackRock Income and Growth

Investment Trust, the key is to find those companies with long-term, sustainable cash flows and

pricing power, that can invest for the future but still pay dividends to shareholders. It’s a tall order,

but there are plenty of opportunities.

After the profound economic hit from the pandemic, green shoots are emerging. There has been

huge central bank and government support for the economy. Money supply has hit a peace-time

record. These measures have helped keep the economy on its feet in spite of the difficulties of the

pandemic and put it in a good position for recovery.

Equally, the partial resolution of Brexit means companies can begin long-term planning. In the recent

budget, the Chancellor tried to give a longer term framework around corporate taxation. He helped

companies plan for future investments and put incentives in place for those investments. Visibility

for corporates is steadily improving as economies recover and progress is made politically and in the

fight against the pandemic.

UK shake-out

The pandemic also provided a much-needed shake-out of UK companies. The UK has historically

been one of the highest-yielding markets in the developed world, but too many companies were

paying dividends at the expense of investing in their businesses. Companies that were over-

distributing on dividends have been ‘found out’ during this crisis and forced to rethink their payouts.

This means that dividends in the UK market are now far healthier and more sustainable than they

have been for many years.

We can find plenty of businesses for our portfolio that generate sufficient cash to invest in their

businesses but are also sufficiently cash generative that they can pay a growing dividend as well. We

have businesses in the Trust that have grown their dividends for over 50 years. This compounding

effect is a valuable contributor to total return over time.

Valuations still look appealing in the UK market, even after some recent recovery in UK shares. The

UK has been out of favour for some time and remains an attractive market relative to its

international peers and relative to its history. We invest selectively outside the UK as well, allowing

us to introduce themes – such as payment systems or renewable energy – that aren’t represented in

the UK market.

Our portfolio

The economic recovery is building momentum globally. As such, we have been tilting the emphasis

in the Trust towards those shares we expect to benefit from that recovery and from the reopening of

societies. These include companies in the more economically sensitive areas of financials, support

services and consumer discretionary companies.

That said, the risks are finely balanced, so we retain holdings in the healthcare and consumer staples

space, where we find companies with strong free cash flow and dividend growth potential at

attractive valuations. As always, our greatest focus is on the individual companies, finding cash

generative businesses that are rewarding shareholders and reinvesting in the business.

At BlackRock, we have significant analytical resources at our fingertips, and this has proved

particularly important when assessing the environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks for

companies. We believe that companies need to operate within healthy ecosystems if they are to

thrive over the long term. That means developing sustainable relationships with all stakeholders

including suppliers, customers, employees and shareholders. When we talk to companies, we seek

those demonstrating the right behaviours. For us, this is not separate to the investment case, but

integral to it.

We believe this is a fertile time to be investing in the UK. The economy is emerging from a difficult

time, but UK companies should emerge stronger and more resilient.

