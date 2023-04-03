Black Stone Minerals, L.P. with 12.11% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Buy’ Rating and 27.3% Potential Upside

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. with ticker code (BSM) have now 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 23 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have $19.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $15.45 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 27.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $15.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to $16.06. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $3,290m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.blackstoneminerals.com

The potential market cap would be $4,189m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 12.11% with the ex dividend date set at 15-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 7.4, revenue per share of 3.68 and a 23.94% return on assets.