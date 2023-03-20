Black Knight. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Black Knight. which can be found using ticker (BKI) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 85 and 57 calculating the mean target price we have $68.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $55.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $60.59 and the 200 day MA is $62.93. The market capitalization for the company is $8,680m. Find out more information at: https://www.blackknightinc.com

The potential market cap would be $10,707m based on the market consensus.

Black Knight. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutionsluding MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms. This segment also provides LoanCatcher, a cloud-based loan origination system designed for the needs of brokers; and LoanSifter PPE to meet the needs of the broker community by providing access to investors and loan products. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioural models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services. and changed its name to Black Knight. in October 2017. Black Knight. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.19, revenue per share of 10.05 and a 3.24% return on assets.