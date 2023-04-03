Black Knight – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 21.5% Upside Potential

Black Knight which can be found using ticker (BKI) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 57 calculating the average target price we see $68.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $56.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.5%. The day 50 moving average is $59.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9,025m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.blackknightinc.com

The potential market cap would be $10,968m based on the market consensus.

Black Knight provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms. This segment also provides LoanCatcher, a cloud-based loan origination system designed for the needs of brokers; and LoanSifter PPE to meet the needs of the broker community by providing access to investors and loan products. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioural models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services and changed its name to Black Knight in October 2017. Black Knight was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.06, revenue per share of 10.05 and a 3.24% return on assets.