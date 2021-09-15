Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Biome Technologies revenues of £2.6m and gross profit of £0.9m

Biome Technologies plc

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) has announced its unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Highlights

·The Group generated revenues of £2.6m (H1 2020: £2.5m) and gross profit of £0.9m (H1 2020: £0.8m)

·The Biome Bioplastics division was the principal revenue generator for the Group, with growth of 7.3% on H1 2020 despite the logistics disruption caused by ongoing issues in the global shipping industry

·Biome Bioplastics continued to grow its end-customer base and received a contractual commitment to accelerate the commercialisation of its proprietary compostable filtration mesh with a US customer. Whilst implementation was constrained by a site utility issue, an engineering solution is being implemented and we expect to see the acceleration of offtake during Q4 2021

·The Stanelco RF Technologies division saw tendering activity increase, contract wins in induction heating and an improvement in the leading demand indicators of the cyclical fibre optic market

·Current trading continues in line with the Board’s expectations set out in the trading updates of 1 and 29 July 2021

Paul Mines, Biome Technologies Chief Executive Officer said:

“We continue to see a healthy level of orders and enquiries for Biome Bioplastics’ products and our opportunity pipeline is increasing. The ongoing delays in shipping and transportation constrained the first half and we have been investing in inventory to mitigate the effects as we progress through H2. Demand for our biodegradable filtration mesh from our new end-customer is already encouraging and the further conversion of this customer in Q4 2021 should provide significant long-term benefits. We continue to trade in line with the Board’s expectations set out in the trading updates of 1 and 29 July 2021.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Biome Technologies plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Biome Technologies plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.