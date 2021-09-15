Biome Technologies revenues of £2.6m and gross profit of £0.9m

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) has announced its unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Highlights

·The Group generated revenues of £2.6m (H1 2020: £2.5m) and gross profit of £0.9m (H1 2020: £0.8m)

·The Biome Bioplastics division was the principal revenue generator for the Group, with growth of 7.3% on H1 2020 despite the logistics disruption caused by ongoing issues in the global shipping industry

·Biome Bioplastics continued to grow its end-customer base and received a contractual commitment to accelerate the commercialisation of its proprietary compostable filtration mesh with a US customer. Whilst implementation was constrained by a site utility issue, an engineering solution is being implemented and we expect to see the acceleration of offtake during Q4 2021

·The Stanelco RF Technologies division saw tendering activity increase, contract wins in induction heating and an improvement in the leading demand indicators of the cyclical fibre optic market

·Current trading continues in line with the Board’s expectations set out in the trading updates of 1 and 29 July 2021