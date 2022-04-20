Biome Technologies performance remains in line

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM), a leading bioplastics and radio frequency technology business, has today provided an unaudited Trading Update for the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

Group revenues for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 were in line with management expectations at £1.1m (Q1 2021: £1.4m).

Bioplastics Division

The division’s revenues for Q1 were £1.0m (Q1 2021: £1.2m). Further substantial revenue growth from this division is anticipated during 2022 as some of the previously reported logistics issues clear and a number of important customer positions accelerate or move into a commercial phase.

Stanelco RF Technologies Division

Revenues in the RF Technologies division in Q1 were £0.1m (Q1 2021: £0.2m). The division has a strong orderbook, announced previously, that are currently in production and are expected to deliver revenue both in Q2 and into the second half of the year. A solid pipeline of opportunities from our target markets are under discussion and continued good order intake is encouraging.

Group Performance

The Group had a cash balance as at 31 March 2022 of £0.9m (31 March 2021: £1.6m). As at 19 April 2022, the Group had cash of £0.9m and no debt.

Group Outlook

The Board’s view of the Group’s performance remains in line with current market expectations.

