Biome Technologies appoint Rob Smith as group chief financial officer

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) has announced the appointment of Robert (Rob) Smith to the Board of the Company as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 30th November 2020.

Rob is a chartered management accountant with significant experience in leadership roles in a number of technology companies, where he has been instrumental in leading growth strategies and improving operational efficiencies.

Most recently Rob served in the CFO and CEO roles at Filtronic plc (LON:FTC), an AIM listed electronics designer and manufacturer of advanced filters, antennas and transceivers. Prior to this he was Finance Director of AIM listed APC Technology Group, a specialist distributor and manufacturer of electronic components and semiconductor products with a focus on green technology industries.

The Board would like to thank Michael Holton and David Hughes for their significant contributions to the Company in acting Finance Director roles during the preceding period.

John Standen, Biome Technologies Chairman, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Rob Smith to the Board. As our Bioplastics division is beginning to demonstrate its significant growth potential, this is a good time to reinforce the Board with a CFO of Rob’s capability and experience.”

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn