Biome Technologies AGM to be held on Wednesday 20 April 2022

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM), a leading bioplastics and radio frequency technology business, has announced that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday 20 April 2022 at 10:00 am at the offices of Allenby Capital Limited, 5 St. Helen’s Place, London, EC3A 6AB. A copy of the notice of AGM is available for download on the Company’s website (www.biometechnologiesplc.com).

Further, the Company’s Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 is available for download from the Company’s website (www.biometechnologiesplc.com) and will be despatched by post shortly to those shareholders that have requested a hard copy.