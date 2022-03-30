Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Biome Technologies AGM to be held on Wednesday 20 April 2022

Annual General Meeting

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM), a leading bioplastics and radio frequency technology business, has announced that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday 20 April 2022 at 10:00 am at the offices of Allenby Capital Limited, 5 St. Helen’s Place, London, EC3A 6AB. A copy of the notice of AGM is available for download on the Company’s website (www.biometechnologiesplc.com).

Further, the Company’s Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 is available for download from the Company’s website (www.biometechnologiesplc.com) and will be despatched by post shortly to those shareholders that have requested a hard copy.

You might also enjoy reading  Biome Technologies sees strong recovery in order book which bodes well for 2022
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Biome Technologies plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Biome Technologies plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.