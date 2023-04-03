Bio-Rad Laboratories – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 30.7% Upside Potential

Bio-Rad Laboratories which can be found using ticker (BIO) now have 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 680 and 550 and has a mean target at $616.80. Given that the stocks previous close was at $471.78 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 30.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $474.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to $458.69. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $14,101m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bio-rad.com

The potential market cap would be $18,436m based on the market consensus.

Bio-Rad Laboratories manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians’ office laboratories, and transfusion laboratories. In addition, the company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.