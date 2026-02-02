Billington appoints Sharon Daly as Independent Non-Executive Director

Billington Holdings Plc (AIM: BILN), one of the UK’s leading structural steel and construction safety solutions specialists, has announced the appointment of Sharon Daly as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, with effect from 2 February 2026.

Sharon has over 25 years’ experience within various industries, with a focus on commercial operations. She was Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Venture Life Group Plc, an international consumer healthcare business quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Sharon currently holds Independent Non-Executive roles with three AIM quoted companies: Brickability Group plc, Warpaint London plc and Gear4music (Holdings) plc.

She has extensive Remuneration, Audit and Nomination Committee experience and serves on the Audit and Remuneration Committees of all three entities. She also serves on the Nominations Committee and is Remuneration Chair at Brickability Group Plc, a building materials supplier within the construction industry.

Ian Lawson, Billington Non-Executive Chair, said: “I am delighted to welcome Sharon to the Board. Her appointment brings vast experience and expertise to our Board, and we look forward to her input and support in assisting the Group to achieve its development and growth strategies.”

Further to the announcement of 4 August 2025 noting Lyndsey Scott’s intention to step down as a Director, the Company confirms Lyndsey’s resignation as a director and as chair of the remuneration committee, effective 31 January 2026. The Board thanks Lyndsey for her valuable contribution to the Company.

