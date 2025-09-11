Billington strengthens leadership with new Technical and Production Directors

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN), one of the UK’s leading structural steel and construction safety solutions specialists, continues to strengthen the management team within the Group’s operations and has announced that Ian Dawson joined the Group in September 2025 as Billington Structures Technical Director and Jon Wright has been appointed as Billington Structures Production Director.

Ian Dawson, Technical Director, Billington Structures

Ian Dawson is widely recognised as one of the leading technical and engineering directors in the industry, leading significant projects over his 37 years in the structural steel sector. He joined Billington from a prominent UK steel fabricator, where he had spent 22 years, latterly as Design Director. He is a Chartered Engineer, as well as a Fellow of both the Institution of Structural Engineers and the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Throughout his career, Ian has demonstrated exceptional leadership, particularly in recruiting and training graduate engineers. He has extensive experience in high-rise structures, stadia structures, tubular structures, long-span structures, and bridges. His expertise also includes the construction and temporary stability of complex structures, detailed design of steel connections, and the design of steel structures. Ian has been actively involved in industry representation, serving on the IStructE branch committee for Northern Counties and presenting technical lectures to various institutions and universities. He has also contributed to numerous high-profile projects, including the design and construction of the Shard, Heron Tower, 22 Bishopsgate and KGX1 Google headquarters.

Jon Wright, Production Director, Billington Structures

Jon Wright has been appointed to the role of Billington Structures Production Director. This appointment marks a significant milestone not only for Jon, but for the entire Billington Group, as we continue to build on our commitment to excellence within the construction industry.

Jon’s journey with Billington Structures began over 27 years ago, when he first joined the business in 1998 as a Fabrication Apprentice. From these early days, Jon demonstrated an exceptional work ethic and an eagerness to learn, quickly progressing through a variety of roles that allowed him to develop a deep understanding of the Group’s operations. His career has seen him contribute as a key member of the site remedial team, support the business as Works Manager, and more recently, serve as Associate Director of Production.

In 2014, Jon accepted the responsibility of becoming the business’s Responsible Welding Coordinator, a role in which he helped drive improvements in quality and safety standards across Billington’s projects. His passion for fostering talent and advancing technical expertise has also been evident through his involvement in launching Billington Structures’ in-house apprenticeship training scheme and the introduction of the Group’s dedicated on-site welding academy. These initiatives have played a vital role in shaping the next generation of skilled professionals both within Billington and the wider industry.

Commenting, Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Billington, said: “I am delighted to welcome Ian Dawson to Billington as Billington Structures Technical Director. I am confident that Ian’s extensive skills and experience will assist Billington Structures’ move into new markets and significantly strengthen the technical leadership of the business. “I am also delighted that Jon Wright has been appointed as Billington Structures Production Director. Jon’s wealth of experience, unwavering dedication, and commitment to continuous improvement make him the ideal candidate to lead Billington Structures production team into the future. “I am confident that under the guidance of Ian and Jon Billington Structures will continue to uphold the highest standards of quality, innovation, and sustainability.”

