BHP Group plc (LON:BHP) has announced the appointment of Stefanie Wilkinson as Group Company Secretary of BHP Group Limited and BHP Group Plc, effective 1 March 2021.

In the interim, Geof Stapledon will be Acting Group Company Secretary of BHP Group Limited and BHP Group Plc, and Caroline Cox, the Chief Legal, Governance and External Affairs Officer, will remain a Company Secretary of BHP Group Limited and BHP Group Plc until 1 March 2021.