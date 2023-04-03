B&G Foods B&G Foods – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and -9.9% Downside Potential

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

B&G Foods B&G Foods with ticker code (BGS) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 11 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $13.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at $15.31 this would imply there is a potential downside of -9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to $17.13. The market capitalization for the company is $1,117m. Find out more information at: https://www.bgfoods.com

The potential market cap would be $1,006m based on the market consensus.

B&G Foods manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company’s products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It markets its products under various brands, including Ac’cent, B&G, B&M, Baker’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary’s, Clabber Girl, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Davis, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril’s, Grandma’s Molasses, Green Giant, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald’s, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, McCann’s, Molly McButter, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Ortega, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Rumford, Sa-són, Sclafani, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone’s, Trappey’s, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, and Weber and Wright’s. The company also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. It sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, foodservice outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods in October 2004. B&G Foods was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.89% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

