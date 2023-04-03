Best Buy Co. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 10.6% Upside Potential

Best Buy Co. with ticker code (BBY) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 110 and 62 and has a mean target at $83.31. Now with the previous closing price of $75.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to $76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17,066m. Visit the company website at: https://investors.bestbuy.com/investor-relations/overview/default.aspx

The potential market cap would be $18,877m based on the market consensus.

Best Buy Co. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products. The company’s stores also offer appliances, such as dishwashers, laundry, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, and vacuums; entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products; and other products, such as baby, food and beverage, luggage, outdoor living, and sporting goods. In addition, it provides consultation, delivery, design, installation, memberships, repair, set-up, technical support, health-related, and warranty-related services. The company offers its products through stores and websites under the Best Buy, Best Buy Ads, Best Buy Business, Best Buy Health, Buy Mobile, CST, Current Health, Geek Squad, Lively, Magnolia, Pacific Kitchen, Home, TechLiquidators, and Yardbird brands, as well as domain names comprising bestbuy.com, currenthealth.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com, yardbird.com, and bestbuy.ca. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music Best Buy Co. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.7% with the ex dividend date set at 22-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.44, revenue per share of 205.95 and a 7.29% return on assets.