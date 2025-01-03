Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Berry Global Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 14.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Berry Global Group, Inc. with ticker code (BERY) now have 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $79.00 and $70.00 calculating the mean target price we have $74.16. Now with the previous closing price of $64.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The day 50 moving average is $67.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to $59.75. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.44B. The stock price is currently at: $64.59 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,533,081,820 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.75, revenue per share of $105.20 and a 4.34% return on assets.

Berry Global Group, Inc. is engaged in providing packed and engineered products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of containers, closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment consists of containers and pails, foodservice, closures, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment consists of nonwoven specialty materials, tapes and adhesives, and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, and construction. The Engineered Materials segment consists of stretch and shrink films, converter films, institutional can liners, food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films. It serves markets, such as beverage, food, and beverage.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Berry Global Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$74.16’, now 15.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Berry Global Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$74.16’, now 7.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Berry Global Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 6.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Berry Global Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 2.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Berry Global Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$74.05’, now 4.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Berry Global Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$73.05’, now 3.0% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.