Berry Global Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 8.5% Upside Potential

Berry Global Group, Inc. with ticker code (BERY) now have 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $79.00 and $70.00 calculating the average target price we see $74.07. Now with the previous closing price of $68.26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and the 200 day MA is $60.81. The market cap for the company is 7.91B. Currently the stock stands at: $68.35 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,579,734,420 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.61, revenue per share of $105.20 and a 4.34% return on assets.

Berry Global Group, Inc. is engaged in providing packed and engineered products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of containers, closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment consists of containers and pails, foodservice, closures, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment consists of nonwoven specialty materials, tapes and adhesives, and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, and construction. The Engineered Materials segment consists of stretch and shrink films, converter films, institutional can liners, food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films. It serves markets, such as beverage, food, and beverage.