Berry Global Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$74.89’, now 5.2% Upside Potential

Berry Global Group, Inc. with ticker code (BERY) have now 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $87.00 and $70.00 with the average share target price sitting at $74.89. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $71.20 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $67.68 and the 200 day moving average is $62.06. The market cap for the company is 8.28B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $71.47 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,705,254,215 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.81, revenue per share of $107.02 and a 4.78% return on assets.

Berry Global Group, Inc. is engaged in providing packed and engineered products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of containers, closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment consists of containers and pails, foodservice, closures, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment consists of nonwoven specialty materials, tapes and adhesives, and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, and construction. The Engineered Materials segment consists of stretch and shrink films, converter films, institutional can liners, food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films. It serves markets, such as beverage, food, and beverage.