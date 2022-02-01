Twitter
Berkeley Group appoints Natasha Adams as a Non-Executive Director

Board appointment

Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has announced the appointment of Natasha Adams as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. 

Natasha, who joins the Board on 1 February 2022, is currently Group Chief People Officer of Tesco PLC, a position she has held since 2018, and is a member of the Executive Committee.

Natasha is a Trustee of the Tesco Pension Scheme and of the Institute of Grocery & Distribution and a Steering Committee Member of Movement to Work.  She additionally sits on Tesco’s Cybersecurity Committee and its Privacy & Data Committee. 

Natasha is a Chartered Companion of CIPD and advises both the Tesco Board and the Remuneration and Nominations & Governance Committees on remuneration, succession planning and recruitment.

There is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.13R in respect of Natasha Adams.

Glyn Barker, Berkeley Group Chairman said

“We are delighted to welcome Natasha to the Board.  Natasha’s appointment brings diverse and complementary skills to the Board, including valuable insight on social governance matters, and continues the Board’s refresh programme.”

