Berkeley Group appoints Natasha Adams as a Non-Executive Director

Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has announced the appointment of Natasha Adams as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Natasha, who joins the Board on 1 February 2022, is currently Group Chief People Officer of Tesco PLC, a position she has held since 2018, and is a member of the Executive Committee.

Natasha is a Trustee of the Tesco Pension Scheme and of the Institute of Grocery & Distribution and a Steering Committee Member of Movement to Work. She additionally sits on Tesco’s Cybersecurity Committee and its Privacy & Data Committee.

Natasha is a Chartered Companion of CIPD and advises both the Tesco Board and the Remuneration and Nominations & Governance Committees on remuneration, succession planning and recruitment.

There is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.13R in respect of Natasha Adams.