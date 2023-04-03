Benchmark Electronics – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 55.3% Upside Potential

Benchmark Electronics which can be found using ticker (BHE) have now 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 42 and 33 and has a mean target at $36.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $23.18 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 55.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and the 200 day MA is $26.00. The market capitalization for the company is $834m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bench.com

The potential market cap would be $1,295m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Benchmark Electronics, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, and life cycle testing services, as well as environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company offers precision machining and electromechanical assembly services; and subsystem and system integration services, including assembly, configuration, and testing for various industries. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, including repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a product’s life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical technologies, complex industrials, semiconductor capital equipment, communications, and advanced computing industries. It markets its services and solutions primarily through a direct sales force. Benchmark Electronics was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.79% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.4, revenue per share of 82.05 and a 2.98% return on assets.