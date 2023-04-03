BCE – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 6.8% Upside Potential

BCE with ticker code (BCE) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55.81 and 45.09 with the average target price sitting at $48.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at $45.06 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 6.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $45.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to $46.41. The company has a market cap of $40,856m. Company Website: https://www.bce.ca

The potential market cap would be $43,639m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity services. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.31% with the ex dividend date set at 14-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.36, revenue per share of 26.52 and a 5.08% return on assets.