Bath & Body Works, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$46.81’, now 32.5% Upside Potential

Bath & Body Works, Inc. with ticker code (BBWI) now have 19 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $69.00 and $31.37 and has a mean share price target at $46.81. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $35.33 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 32.5%. The 50 day MA is $37.75 while the 200 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of 7.42B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $34.25 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,828,068,766 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.79, revenue per share of $33.06 and a 15.31% return on assets.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is an omnichannel retailer. The Company sells merchandise through its Company-operated retail stores in the United States and Canada, and through its Websites and other channels, under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn and other brand names. The Company’s international business is primarily conducted through franchise, license, and wholesale partners. It offers a range of fragrances for the body and home, including collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Its products are differentiated through a combination of fragrance and packaging. It also sells products under its sub brands, including White Barn and Aromatherapy. Its merchandise is sold through about 1,802 Company-operated stores and e-commerce sites in the United States and Canada, and in 427 stores and 31 e-commerce sites in more than 45 other countries operating under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.