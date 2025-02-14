Bath & Body Works, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 27.2% Upside Potential

Bath & Body Works, Inc. with ticker code (BBWI) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $69.00 and $31.37 calculating the average target price we see $45.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at $36.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.2%. The day 50 moving average is $37.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to $36.60. The market cap for the company is 7.89B. Currently the stock stands at: $36.43 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,040,278,601 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.93, revenue per share of $32.75 and a 15.85% return on assets.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is an omnichannel retailer. The Company sells merchandise through its Company-operated retail stores in the United States and Canada, and through its Websites and other channels, under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn and other brand names. The Company’s international business is primarily conducted through franchise, license, and wholesale partners. It offers a range of fragrances for the body and home, including collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Its products are differentiated through a combination of fragrance and packaging. It also sells products under its sub brands, including White Barn and Aromatherapy. Its merchandise is sold through about 1,802 Company-operated stores and e-commerce sites in the United States and Canada, and in 427 stores and 31 e-commerce sites in more than 45 other countries operating under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.