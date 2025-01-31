Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Bath & Body Works, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 22.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Bath & Body Works, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BBWI) have now 19 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $69.00 and $31.37 calculating the average target price we see $45.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at $37.60 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The day 50 moving average is $36.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to $37.01. The market cap for the company is 8.31B. The stock price is currently at: $38.37 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,136,203,229 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.4, revenue per share of $32.75 and a 15.85% return on assets.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is an omnichannel retailer. The Company sells merchandise through its Company-operated retail stores in the United States and Canada, and through its Websites and other channels, under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn and other brand names. The Company’s international business is primarily conducted through franchise, license, and wholesale partners. It offers a range of fragrances for the body and home, including collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Its products are differentiated through a combination of fragrance and packaging. It also sells products under its sub brands, including White Barn and Aromatherapy. Its merchandise is sold through about 1,802 Company-operated stores and e-commerce sites in the United States and Canada, and in 427 stores and 31 e-commerce sites in more than 45 other countries operating under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Bath & Body Works, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 24.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Bath & Body Works, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 23.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Bath & Body Works, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$45.34’, now 24.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Bath & Body Works, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 16.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Bath & Body Works, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$45.34’, now 15.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Bath & Body Works, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$45.34’, now 18.3% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.