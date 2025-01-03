Bath & Body Works, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 16.9% Upside Potential

Bath & Body Works, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BBWI) have now 19 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $69.00 and $31.37 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $45.34. Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.77 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 16.9%. The 50 day MA is $34.32 and the 200 day MA is $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of 8.21B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $37.91 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,600,999,499 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.29, revenue per share of $32.75 and a 15.85% return on assets.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is an omnichannel retailer. The Company sells merchandise through its Company-operated retail stores in the United States and Canada, and through its Websites and other channels, under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn and other brand names. The Company’s international business is primarily conducted through franchise, license, and wholesale partners. It offers a range of fragrances for the body and home, including collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Its products are differentiated through a combination of fragrance and packaging. It also sells products under its sub brands, including White Barn and Aromatherapy. Its merchandise is sold through about 1,802 Company-operated stores and e-commerce sites in the United States and Canada, and in 427 stores and 31 e-commerce sites in more than 45 other countries operating under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.