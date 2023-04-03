Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Bar Harbor Bankshares – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 25.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Bar Harbor Bankshares which can be found using ticker (BHB) now have 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 33 and 31 and has a mean target at $32.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $25.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to $28.98. The company has a market cap of $400m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.barharbor.bank

The potential market cap would be $501m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial construction loans, such as raw land, land development, and construction of commercial and multifamily residential properties; commercial real estate owner occupied and non-owner occupied loans; tax exempt loans to various state and municipal government entities; commercial and industrial loans, including loans for the purpose of financing working capital and capital investment; residential real estate loans consists of one-to-four family homes; home equity loans; and consumer loans, including personal lines of credit and amortizing loans to qualified individuals for various purposes, such as auto loans, recreational equipment, overdraft protection, and other consumer loans. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.93% with the ex dividend date set at 15-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.18, revenue per share of 9.71 and a 1.14% return on assets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/fDpe9
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.