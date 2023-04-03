Bar Harbor Bankshares – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 25.2% Upside Potential

Bar Harbor Bankshares which can be found using ticker (BHB) now have 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 33 and 31 and has a mean target at $32.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $25.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to $28.98. The company has a market cap of $400m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.barharbor.bank

The potential market cap would be $501m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial construction loans, such as raw land, land development, and construction of commercial and multifamily residential properties; commercial real estate owner occupied and non-owner occupied loans; tax exempt loans to various state and municipal government entities; commercial and industrial loans, including loans for the purpose of financing working capital and capital investment; residential real estate loans consists of one-to-four family homes; home equity loans; and consumer loans, including personal lines of credit and amortizing loans to qualified individuals for various purposes, such as auto loans, recreational equipment, overdraft protection, and other consumer loans. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.93% with the ex dividend date set at 15-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.18, revenue per share of 9.71 and a 1.14% return on assets.