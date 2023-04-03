BankUnited – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 42.3% Upside Potential

BankUnited with ticker code (BKU) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 40 and 25 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $31.68. Given that the stocks previous close was at $22.26 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 42.3%. The day 50 moving average is $32.19 while the 200 day moving average is $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1,688m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bankunited.com

The potential market cap would be $2,402m based on the market consensus.

BankUnited operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based lines of credit, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, capital call lines, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of banking centers located in Florida counties and the New York metropolitan area, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.78% with the ex dividend date set at 11-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 6.38, revenue per share of 11.62 and a 0.78% return on assets.