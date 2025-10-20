Banks steady the FTSE as trade sentiment turns

The UK’s blue-chip index opened from a fragile footing into what appears to be a tentative recovery phase. After a difficult prior session where banking sector jitters and global credit worries weighed heavily, the index has lifted modestly. Financials, which bore the brunt of last week’s drag, are beginning to stabilise, and that alone is enough to tilt the mood. Simultaneously, the backdrop of global trade relations is offering a tailwind. Recent signals that the U.S. and China may rein in tariff escalation have bolstered risk appetite in equity markets.

The financials rebound matters, because banks often serve as a barometer of broader credit and economic confidence. If investors continue to believe that bank stress (particularly spill-over from U.S. regional banking) is contained, the UK equity risk premium could narrow. Meanwhile, the trade-tension relief component may encourage global allocation back into markets like the UK that were previously sidelined due to perceived macro fragility.

