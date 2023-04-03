Bank of America Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 39.6% Upside Potential

Bank of America Corporation with ticker code (BAC) have now 23 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have $39.51. Given that the stocks previous close was at $28.30 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 39.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $32.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $228,779m. Company Website: https://www.bankofamerica.com

The potential market cap would be $319,402m based on the market consensus.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company’s Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company’s Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.08% with the ex dividend date set at 2-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.97, revenue per share of 11.39 and a 0.89% return on assets.