Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3 – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 9.2% Upside Potential

Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3 with ticker code (BNS) have now 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 56.18 and 52.1 and has a mean target at $54.70. Now with the previous closing price of $50.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $51.53 and the 200 day moving average is $53.04. The company has a market cap of $60,017m. Company Website: https://www.scotiabank.com

The potential market cap would be $65,515m based on the market consensus.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.02% with the ex dividend date set at 3-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.43, revenue per share of 24.55 and a 0.7% return on assets.