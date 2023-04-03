Banco Bradesco Sa with 7.4% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Hold’ Rating and 29.3% Potential Upside

Banco Bradesco Sa with ticker code (BBD) now have 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 5 and 2.6 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $3.40. Now with the previous closing price of $2.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.3%. The 50 day MA is $2.62 while the 200 day moving average is $3.16. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $27,883m. Visit the company website at: https://banco.bradesco

The potential market cap would be $36,046m based on the market consensus.

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

The company has a dividend yield of 7.4% with the ex dividend date set at 2-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 7.28, revenue per share of 8.05 and a 1.22% return on assets.