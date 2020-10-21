BAE Systems appoints Nick Anderson as a non-executive director

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has announced the appointment of Nick Anderson as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2020.

Nick is currently Group Chief Executive of the FTSE 100 industrial engineering company Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc.

Since being appointed Chief Executive in January 2014, he has overseen the successful global growth of Spirax-Sarco Engineering, which serves customers in 130 countries worldwide. Prior to joining Spirax-Sarco Engineering in 2011 he was Vice-President of John Crane Asia Pacific (part of the Smiths Group plc) based in Singapore and President of John Crane Latin America, based in the US. Previously, he held senior management roles with Alcoa Aluminio in Argentina and Brazil.

Nick Anderson has no details to disclose under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Sir Roger Carr, Chairman of BAE systems plc, said: “I’m delighted that Nick Anderson has agreed to join the BAE Systems Board as a non-executive director. He has an excellent record in leading and growing global businesses. His knowledge and experience, particularly in leading international engineering and manufacturing operations, will be a great asset to the Board.”

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn