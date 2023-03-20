Axis Capital Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Axis Capital Holdings Limited which can be found using ticker (AXS) now have 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 75 and 56 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $67.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $54.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The day 50 moving average is $59.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to $55.24. The market cap for the company is $4,380m. Visit the company website at: https://www.axiscapital.com

The potential market cap would be $5,339m based on the market consensus.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors’ and officers’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer pet insurance and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companiesluding catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor liability products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; engineering coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life, and disability reinsurance products. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.33% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.5, revenue per share of 60.51 and a 0.41% return on assets.