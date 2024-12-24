Avis Budget Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$123.50’, now 52.5% Upside Potential

Avis Budget Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CAR) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $150.00 and $95.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $123.50. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $80.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 52.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $93.14 and the 200 day moving average is $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of 2.86B. The stock price is currently at: $81.42 USD

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company’s segments include Americas and International. The Americas segment provides and licenses the Company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, and operates the Company’s car sharing business in markets. The International segment provides and licenses the Company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia, and operates the Company’s car sharing business in certain of these markets. The Company offers a variety of vehicles in its rental fleet, including luxury cars, electric, specialty-use vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. The Company operates through three brands in mobility solutions, such as Avis, Budget, and Zipcar, together with several other brands in their respective markets.