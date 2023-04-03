Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 105.7% Upside Potential

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. with ticker code (ASM) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 2.4 and 1.25 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $1.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at $.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 105.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $.75 while the 200 day moving average is $.65. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $106m. Company Website: https://www.avino.com

The potential market cap would be $218m based on the market consensus.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. In addition, the company acquires the La Preciosa property comprises 15 exploration concessions covering an area of 6,011 hectares located in Durango, Mexico. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.5, revenue per share of 0.39 and a 4.87% return on assets.