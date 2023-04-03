Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 105.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. with ticker code (ASM) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 2.4 and 1.25 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $1.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at $.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 105.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $.75 while the 200 day moving average is $.65. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $106m. Company Website: https://www.avino.com

The potential market cap would be $218m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. In addition, the company acquires the La Preciosa property comprises 15 exploration concessions covering an area of 6,011 hectares located in Durango, Mexico. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.5, revenue per share of 0.39 and a 4.87% return on assets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/K4E6P
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.