Avingtrans PLC Record Revenue Growth and Medical Expansion Set the Stage for Strong Future (Video)

Avingtrans PLC (LON:AVG) has delivered a standout first half, with record revenues climbing 21.2% to £79 million. CEO Steve McQuillan breaks down the key drivers behind this growth, including surging original equipment sales and a robust aftermarket performance. The company’s strategic investments in medical imaging, particularly with Magnetica and Adaptix, are now nearing commercialisation, setting the stage for a transformative year ahead. With a strong order book and expansion plans in place, Avingtrans is positioned for sustained momentum.

Avingtrans PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies critical components, modules, and systems for the energy, medical, and industrial sectors.