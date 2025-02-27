Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Avingtrans PLC Record Revenue Growth and Medical Expansion Set the Stage for Strong Future (Video)

Avingtrans PLC (LON:AVG) has delivered a standout first half, with record revenues climbing 21.2% to £79 million. CEO Steve McQuillan breaks down the key drivers behind this growth, including surging original equipment sales and a robust aftermarket performance. The company’s strategic investments in medical imaging, particularly with Magnetica and Adaptix, are now nearing commercialisation, setting the stage for a transformative year ahead. With a strong order book and expansion plans in place, Avingtrans is positioned for sustained momentum.

Avingtrans PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies critical components, modules, and systems for the energy, medical, and industrial sectors.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
    Avingtrans PLC Record Revenue Growth and Medical Expansion Set the Stage for Strong Future (Video)

    Other Interviews

    More News

    Search

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.