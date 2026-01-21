Follow us on:

Avingtrans confirms stable H1 performance and FY26 outlook

Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG), which designs, manufactures and supplies critical components, modules, systems and associated services to the energy, medical and industrial sectors, has announced that trading in the first six months of the financial year to 30 November 2025 was in line with management expectations.

CEO, Steve McQuillan commented: “We are pleased to note the positive momentum continuing across the Group, particularly for those group businesses that are supplying products into AI and Data Centre driven markets, as well as the associated resurgence in nuclear power, albeit that the main growth effects of these tailwinds will not be seen until FY27 and beyond. The recently announced tie-up between TerraPower and Meta is exciting for next generation nuclear prospects.

“We are also delighted to welcome Stuart Gall as CEO of the Medical and Industrial Imaging division earlier than expected. Stuart’s appointment provides us with a seasoned head to look afresh at the strategies and development plans for Adaptix and Magnetica, as we seek to bring innovative medical imaging at the point of care to global markets.

“We remain confident in our ability to meet market expectations for FY26 and this reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering value and achieving our strategic objectives. The opportunity pipeline remains buoyant and the Group is in positive discussions with a number of new and existing customers regarding contracts that are likely to commence in FY27.”

Notice of Results

Avingtrans will publish its results for the six months ended 30 November 2025 on 25 February 2026, at which time it will provide a further performance update.

Avingtrans’ management will be hosting a virtual presentation for analysts on the day of results at 9.30 a.m. BST. Those who wish to attend the briefing should register their interest with Zach Cohen at zach.cohen@investor-focus.co.uk.

