Avery Dennison Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 18.2% Upside Potential

Avery Dennison Corporation with ticker code (AVY) now have 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 233 and 180 calculating the average target price we see $205.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at $174.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $179.84 while the 200 day moving average is $179.28. The market capitalization for the company is $14,513m. Company Website: https://www.averydennison.com

The potential market cap would be $17,159m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers’ product performance. It serves an array of industries, including home and personal care, apparel, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals, and automotive worldwide. The company was formerly known as Avery International Corporation and changed its name to Avery Dennison Corporation in 1990. Avery Dennison Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Mentor, Ohio.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.68% with the ex dividend date set at 28-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.43, revenue per share of 110.78 and a 8.54% return on assets.