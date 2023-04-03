Avangrid – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 4.6% Upside Potential

Avangrid which can be found using ticker (AGR) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 36 and has a mean target at $41.57. Now with the previous closing price of $39.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $40.24 while the 200 day moving average is $43.56. The market cap for the company is $15,419m. Find out more information at: https://www.avangrid.com

The potential market cap would be $16,133m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Avangrid, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 9.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.41% with the ex dividend date set at 28-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.57, revenue per share of 20.49 and a 1.23% return on assets.