AvalonBay Communities – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 13.2% Upside Potential

AvalonBay Communities which can be found using ticker (AVB) now have 21 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 204 and 158 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $184.76. Given that the stocks previous close was at $163.26 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 13.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $171.75 while the 200 day moving average is $181.70. The market capitalization for the company is $23,515m. Company Website: https://www.avalonbay.com

The potential market cap would be $26,612m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company’s expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the “Expansion Markets”).

The company has a dividend yield of 3.93% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.7, revenue per share of 18.68 and a 2.46% return on assets.