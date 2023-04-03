AutoZone – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 12.2% Upside Potential

AutoZone which can be found using ticker (AZO) have now 21 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 2899 and 1890 calculating the average target price we see $2700.67. Now with the previous closing price of $2406.19 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $2447.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to $2329.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45,224m. Find out more information at: https://www.autozone.com

The potential market cap would be $50,759m based on the market consensus.

AutoZone retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs. In addition, the company offers maintenance products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, cabin, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers. Further, it provides air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, stereos and radios, tools, and wash and wax products, as well as towing services. Additionally, the company provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products; sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; and automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com. It has stores in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.84, revenue per share of 881.5 and a 13.85% return on assets.