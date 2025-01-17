AutoNation, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 8.4% Upside Potential

AutoNation, Inc. which can be found using ticker (AN) have now 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $230.00 and $170.00 calculating the mean target price we have $197.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at $182.36 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 8.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $172.12 and the 200 day MA is $168.31. The market cap for the company is 7.25B. Currently the stock stands at: $182.80 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,858,049,200 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.51, revenue per share of $638.44 and a 6.57% return on assets.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Premium Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Stellantis, Buick, Chevrolet Ford, and Dodge. Its Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Nissan. Its Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Jaguar, Bentley, and Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. It owns and operates approximately 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located in the United States, primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region.