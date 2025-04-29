Follow us on:

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stock Analysis: Solid Buy Ratings and a Promising 17.93% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), a San Francisco-based leader in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software, remains a compelling choice for investors seeking opportunities in the technology sector. With a market capitalization of approximately $57.82 billion, Autodesk’s robust portfolio, including flagship products like AutoCAD, Revit, and Maya, continues to drive significant market interest.

Currently trading at $271.47, Autodesk’s stock has shown a modest price change of 0.01%, indicating stability and resilience in a volatile market. The stock’s 52-week range spans from $199.93 to $321.27, suggesting a recovery potential towards its previous highs. Moreover, the consensus among analysts presents a bullish outlook, with 23 buy ratings and no sell ratings, emphasizing confidence in Autodesk’s strategic direction and growth prospects.

A standout metric for Autodesk is its forward P/E ratio of 24.92, which, while not the lowest in the software application industry, reflects investor expectations of sustained earnings growth. The company has demonstrated impressive revenue growth of 11.60%, underpinned by its innovative software solutions that streamline design and engineering processes across various industries.

Autodesk’s financial health is further highlighted by its free cash flow of over $2.1 billion, providing the company with ample liquidity to invest in R&D, acquisitions, and other growth initiatives. The return on equity stands at an enviable 49.69%, underscoring efficient management and strong profitability.

However, it’s important to note that Autodesk does not currently offer a dividend, as reflected by a payout ratio of 0.00%. This strategy aligns with its focus on reinvesting earnings to drive innovation and expand its cloud-based offerings, such as Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro and Flow Production Tracking.

The technical indicators present a mixed but generally positive picture. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average of $266.60, suggesting recent bullish momentum, although it remains slightly below the 200-day moving average of $276.45. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.59 indicates a neutral stance, while the MACD of 0.59 suggests potential upward momentum.

Analysts have set a target price range for Autodesk between $265.00 and $430.00, with an average target price of $320.15. This projects a potential upside of nearly 18%, making Autodesk a compelling option for growth-oriented investors seeking exposure to the software industry’s innovative and dynamic segment.

Autodesk’s strategic focus on cloud-based solutions and its comprehensive suite of design and manufacturing software position it well for continued success in the evolving technology landscape. As the company leverages its strong market presence and robust financials, it stands poised to capitalize on emerging trends and demands in the digital transformation era.

