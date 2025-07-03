Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stock Analysis: Analysts Signal 8.85% Upside Potential

Investors with a keen eye on the technology sector may find Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) an intriguing option, as the stock currently presents a potential upside of 8.85%, according to the latest analyst consensus. As a frontrunner in the software application industry, Autodesk specializes in providing advanced 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions, making it a key player in the digital transformation of these sectors.

Autodesk is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and boasts a substantial market capitalization of $66.4 billion. Its recent stock price of $310.34 sits comfortably within its 52-week range of $225.72 to $321.27. Despite a minor price change of -1.33, the stock remains stable, showing no percentage change. This stability is underscored by its technical indicators, with its 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $292.30 and $287.05, respectively, suggesting a robust upward trend in the medium to long term.

The company’s valuation metrics indicate a forward P/E ratio of 28.00, reflecting positive investor sentiment and expectations for continued growth. While the trailing P/E and PEG ratios are not available, Autodesk’s strong revenue growth of 15.20% serves as a testament to its capacity to expand and innovate within its field. The impressive return on equity of 42.36% further emphasizes the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its equity base.

Autodesk’s free cash flow stands at an impressive $2.22 billion, highlighting its ability to generate cash after capital expenditures, providing it with the flexibility to invest in growth opportunities or weather economic downturns. This robust cash flow, coupled with its strategic focus on cloud-based solutions like Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro and Tandem, positions the company well in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Investor sentiment towards Autodesk is overwhelmingly positive, with 23 buy ratings against just 8 hold ratings and no sell ratings. Analysts have set a target price range from $270.97 to $430.00, with an average target of $337.80. This reflects a consensus that the stock is poised for growth, bolstered by its innovative product offerings and strategic market positioning.

Despite not offering a dividend yield, Autodesk’s payout ratio of 0.00% suggests that the company is reinvesting profits back into the business to drive further growth. This approach aligns with its historical focus on innovation and expansion into new technological areas.

Autodesk’s comprehensive suite of products, ranging from AutoCAD and Revit to Maya and 3ds Max, serves a diverse clientele, including architects, engineers, designers, and entertainment professionals. This broad market reach, combined with a strong network of resellers and distributors, enhances its competitive edge and revenue potential.

For individual investors, Autodesk represents a solid investment opportunity in the technology sector, driven by its consistent financial performance, strategic innovations, and positive market outlook. As the company continues to push the boundaries of digital design and collaboration, it stands poised to deliver value to its shareholders in the coming years.